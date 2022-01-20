Cyient Q3 results: Profit jumps 38% to Rs 132 cr, revenue up

Cyient Ltd posted 38 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 131.7 crore for December 2021 quarter on the back of strong performance across key accounts.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 95.4 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The company's revenue from operations increased 13.3 per cent to Rs 1,183.4 crore during the quarter.

“We delivered an excellent Q3 performance in line with our expectations. Our revenue for the quarter stood at US$157.9 million, a growth of 11.7 per cent year-on-year (12.1 per cent constant currency) and 5.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (5.9 per cent cc),'' Cyient Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:05 PM IST