Cyient and Thingtrax announce partnership to enable manufacturers to reduce costs

Cyient, a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company, announced a partnership with Thingtrax to enable manufacturers to increase efficiency and reduce costs, the company said via an exchange filing.

"I am pleased to announce the global partnership between Cyient and Thingtrax," said Prabhakar Shetty, Chief Digital Officer at Cyient.

"This partnership adds to Cyient's Digital E R&D focus and will help our global customers improve efficiency and reduce operational cost by improving their performance KPIs enabled by faster machine connectivity, dynamic visual feeds, and decision systems across organization levels."

Paul Reader, CEO of Thingtrax, said, "I am thrilled with the new partnership agreement with Cyient. Together, we will be able to effectively reach and successfully serve more manufacturing businesses seeking efficiencies through digitization."

Cyient has over 30 years of manufacturing experience with over 15,000 associates, having delivered solutions to over 300 customers in 19 countries.

Cyient's portfolio covers a product's design, build, and maintenance cycle to provide OEMs with a single source for optimizing manufacturing processes.

