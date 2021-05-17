Cyclone Tauktae took away the speed of internet in Mumbai; made WFH difficult

Few internet users in Mumbai have been complaining of poor internet speed after Cyclone Tauktae hit Maharashtra coast. While the cyclone caused various losses, for some not being able to work from home was a trouble.

A Girgaon-based professional said, “Today the net was acting moody...just like Mumbai weather! In fact, it went off on two occasions—first at around 11-12 pm and then in the night around 9 pm, but came back in a while without having to lodge a complaint. I feel it was because of the cyclone — given that it was so windy and pouring like crazy in between.” He uses a local connection One Broadband.

Meanwhile, yet another internet user based in Thane, Deepa B, said, “My internet has been fluctuating since afternoon. I have been shifting from wifi to hotspot and hotspot to wifi, but the net is too slow.” It just made working from home difficult. Deepa, who uses local internet Intech, also assumes the unstable internet connectivity could be due to the cyclone. Despite the cyclone moving to Gujarat coast, her internet speed continued to be poor.

In the MMR region, many even faced power shortages as well. Mira Road-based Amar stated, “During the day when the cyclone was at its peak in Mumbai, my internet speed made it difficult for me to have a zoom call interview with my colleagues who are based in Delhi.” He added the speed has still not improved. He hopes on Tuesday he will not have to work with that poor speed.

Meanwhile, Andheri-based Jasmine who uses the internet provided by D’Souza infotainment said, “Until 3 pm, the internet was working fine. But post that there was a gush of wind and heavy rain in my area, after that my internet connectivity was unstable, making it difficult to work.”

Some even took to Twitter to complaint about the problem.