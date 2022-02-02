Customs duty exemptions on 350 items withdrawn to push 'Make in India'

As many as 350 customs duty exemptions have been withdrawn in the Budget 2022-23 to boost domestic manufacturing.

A comprehensive review of customs duty exemption on capital goods and project imports undertaken and more than 40 customs exemptions to be gradually phased out, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.

The Budget 2022 had rationalised customs duty rate on a host of goods.

The duty on capital goods and project imports was rationalised by phasing out concessional rates and applying a moderate tariff of 7.5 per cent, while

exemptions for advanced machineries that are not manufactured within the country will continue.

The customs duty rates are being standardised on wearable devices, hearable devices and electronic smart meters for the electronics sector, While basic customs duty on hearable and wrist wearable devices and their inputs/ parts/ sub-parts will be increased in a phased manner.

In the gems and jewellery sector, customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones has been reduced from 7.5 per cent to 5 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 08:48 PM IST