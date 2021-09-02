CSS Corp Costa Rica employee headcount crosses 1,000 on strong growth

CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, announced crossing the 1,000 employee mark this month at its Costa Rica delivery centers. The company has grown its workforce by 2.5 times in the last two and a half years in Costa Rica, it said in a press release.

It plans to add an additional 500 employees in the next one year to cater to the rising demand from global clients for multilingual tech support capabilities, especially in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

CSS Corp's services span across the sales and post-sales lifecycle for top enterprise and B2C brands. They include omnichannel sales and marketing support, product development and deployment, technical support, customer success, billing, renewals, and advanced infrastructure and application support.

Costa Rica's rich and diverse talent pool, its robust infrastructure and favorable time zone make it an ideal nearshore outsourcing destination for CSS Corp’s North America and EU-based clients. With three established centers in the Greater Metropolitan Area, CSS Corp is now looking to open its fourth state-of-the-art facility to accommodate its growing headcount in the country. The company’s delivery centers are located in hi-tech zones, with convenient access from the airport, and are surrounded by a serene environment, making them ideal locations to work and to co-innovate with customers effectively, the release said.

Sunil Mittal, CEO at CSS Corp, said, "Costa Rica is the third country where we have crossed a headcount of 1,000 after India and the Philippines."

Jayagopi Andhoor, LATAM Region Head, who has been recently promoted to Senior Vice President said, "The teams have taken on challenging assignments and excelled at driving business outcomes for global clients through customer-centric solutions."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 02:20 PM IST