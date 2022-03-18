CSS Corp acquires San Francisco-based Directly's OnDemand business

CSS Corp, a global customer experience and technology services provider, today announced acquiring Directly's OnDemand business unit , including its next-gen GigCX services platform.

OnDemand offers fast and empathetic technical support and customer service for the world's leading brands, with patented technology and a global network of product and technical experts in a flexible freelance model. Some key customers of the platform include Microsoft, LinkedIn, Airbnb, and Autodesk.

The OnDemand platform is powered by multilingual capabilities, new-age technologies, and a flexible network of freelance product experts across over 60 countries. These gig experts are either alpha-users familiar with the system they are assisting with, or domain experts with the necessary credentials to provide an elevated, yet more intimate level of support, it said in a statement.

The acquisition of OnDemand adds a strategic technology-enabled services platform to CSS Corp's portfolio. The company now is able to integrate GigCX seamlessly with agent-based models, recruit global talent as employees or freelancers, and integrate it with digital solutions powered by CSS Edison®, a digital CX transformation platform. The company also sees immense potential to expand OnDemand's reach into incremental and niche skills for digital technologies, AI/ML training and aggregation, and intelligence services, the statement added.

Sunil Mittal, CEO, CSS Corp, said, "This acquisition significantly strengthens our service offerings as we solidify our strategy. The Directly OnDemand platform leverages a unique and proven approach to achieving customer outcomes and offering world-class experience through gig experts spread across the globe."

Mike de la Cruz, CEO, Directly, said, "With the addition of OnDemand, CSS Corp is at the forefront of this shift and will be able to help their clients thrive in the new world. The OnDemand service is in safe hands and is now backed by full-time associates, consulting services, and the CSS Edison technology platform. Directly, the company, now focuses on its next act: to invest in Directly Darwin and reinvent customer experience automation."

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 01:31 PM IST