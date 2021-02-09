CSMT, Thane, Dadar, Parel and Byculla and other Central Line railway stations soon to have charging points for electric vehicles



In the first phase, key railway stations in the Central Line in Mumbai which includes CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus), Thane, Dadar, Parel and Byculla will have the charging points for electrical vehicles (EV). The work order for this has already been floated.

Meanwhile, in the second phase, stations namely Kurla LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus), Bhandup, Panvel and Kurla will have EV charging points. Areas at the entry-exit points of railway stations which have parking facilities have been earmarked for the charging stations as per availability.

Central Railway (Mumbai) in association with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and Tata Power launched this initiative to promote e-mobility in Mumbai. Under this initiative, the charging points for electrical vehicles will be made available at all important railway stations in the island city, the suburbs and adjoining Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The charging points will allow EV owners to charge their vehicles through a pay-per-use model.

Robin Kalia, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Central Railway of Mumbai, said, “An EV charging station has been installed at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CMT) in partnership with TATA Power and UNEP. We plan to extrapolate this model for installing EV charging stations at all major Railway Stations under Mumbai division.”

“A transition to e-mobility is one of the best solutions for combatting the challenges of air pollution and the climate crises with electrification being a flexible, energy efficient and sustainable way to decarbonise the economy,” said Atul Bagai, Head of UNEP’s India Office.

Commenting on this partnership, Dr.Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power, said, “We are extremely glad to collaborate with the UNEP and Central Railway for our clean mobility initiatives. This partnership is important for us as it will demonstrate our commitment to provide greener and cleaner e-mobility solutions to consumers in the Mumbai, capital city of Maharashtra.”