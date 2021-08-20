CSC, Vodafone Idea Foundation team up for COVID-19 vaccination of vulnerable sections

Advertisement

The common services centres - under the Ministry of Electronics and IT - and Vodafone Idea Foundation have partnered for the registration of citizens to receive vaccination against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The initiative would focus on vulnerable and disadvantaged communities, according to a statement.

Vodafone Idea Foundation is the (corporate social responsibility) CSR arm of VIL.

"The CSC Academy, the CSR and Education wing of CSC, will facilitate registration and scheduling of one million beneficiaries for vaccination across the country through the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs)," the statement said.

The VLEs will act as a focal point for identifying and reaching out to the ageing population, slum dwellers, and daily wage workers.

The target "is to register a million on Cowin Portal for driving vaccination for the elderly, people with disabilities, slum dwellers and daily wage workers" the statement said.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:23 PM IST