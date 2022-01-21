CSB Bank witnesses 3-fold rise in net profit to Rs 148 cr in December quarter

CSB Bank reported a nearly three-fold rise in net profits to Rs 148.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company stated that the total income during the quarter declined to Rs 579.81 crore as against Rs 614.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's asset quality deteriorated as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.62 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021, while Net NPAs rose to 1.38 per cent from 0.68 per cent.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.74 per cent at the end of December 31, the bank said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:27 PM IST