CSB Bank MD takes early retirement on health grounds

After leading CSB Bank for over fiveyears C.V.R. Rajendran has decided to take an early retirement from the post of Managing Director and CEO to take care of his health under the advice of his physicians. He will continue to lead the Bank till March 31, 2022. His decision to move on from the post of Managing Director & CEO has been approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held today.

The Board decided to constitute a search committee to identify and evaluate candidates from internally or externally for the position of Managing Director and CEO. Rajendran has been holding the position of Managing Director & CEO since December 9, 2016 and the current term is up to December 8, 2022.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:08 PM IST