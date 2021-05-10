Cryptocurrency: Binance allows withdrawal after temporary suspension; WazirX users face issue while depositing

Global cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain ecosystem, Binance informed its users that withdrawals were temporarily suspended. But within a couple of hours, it was resolved. On the other hand, Binance-owned Indian bitcoin exchange, WazirX users were facing issues depositing the amount.
Binance ensured its users that their deposit is safe and they need not worry. The company added if the user submits a withdrawal request it will be added to a queue, but until this issue is resolved it will not be processed.
Many users continued to post the issues they were facing even after the company claimed the issue is resolved.
One user claimed that he has been facing difficulty depositing the amount in WazirX for the last two days. The company informed the user that the issue was due to the bank.
WazirX has been facing some technical problems over the last one month, after it witnessed a surge in volume of transactions on their platform.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)