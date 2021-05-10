Cryptocurrency: Binance allows withdrawal after temporary suspension; WazirX users face issue while depositing

Global cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain ecosystem, Binance informed its users that withdrawals were temporarily suspended. But within a couple of hours, it was resolved. On the other hand, Binance-owned Indian bitcoin exchange, WazirX users were facing issues depositing the amount.

Binance ensured its users that their deposit is safe and they need not worry. The company added if the user submits a withdrawal request it will be added to a queue, but until this issue is resolved it will not be processed.