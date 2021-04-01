Cruel joke on April Fool's Day? Centre rolls back small savings interest rate cuts

The government on Thursday rolled back small savings interest rate cuts within hours of a notification, attributing it to a mystifying ‘oversight.’

The steep cuts in % rates on schemes ranging from the National Savings Certificates and Public Provident Fund would have hurt millions of middle class depositors. The cuts would have impacted schemes for the girl child and the elderly.

But coming on the eve of the Nandigram elections, which could be a defining moment for the realignment of political forces, the announcement could have swayed the fickle minded voters who are not too ideologically inclined.

Rates of small savings schemes are linked to government bond yields, explain sources in the ministry. According to them, small savings have become key to financing the government deficit, which has widened because of the coronavirus pandemic, increasing the need for borrowings