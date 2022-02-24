Brent oil surges past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia-Ukraine crisis deepen

Brent oil surged past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 as Russia-Ukraine crisis sparked fears of a disruption to the region’s critical energy exports, news reports said.

Oil breaches $100 for first time since 2014 on Ukraine attacks. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.

Brent crude hit a high of $101.34 a barrel in early Asia trade, the loftiest since September 2014, and was at $101.20 a barrel at 0423 GMT, up $4.36, or 4.5 percent, Reuters said. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped $4.22, or 4.6 percent, to $96.32 a barrel, after rising to as much as $96.51, also the highest since August 2014.

Oil prices gained more than $1 on Thursday, trading below seven-year highs hit earlier this week, as fresh developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis sparked concerns that supported prices, Reuters said.

Brent crude rose 73 cents, or 0.75 percent, to $97.57 a barrel at 0130 GMT, after soaring as high as $98.08.

Brent crude futures, which seesawed between sharp rises and falls on Wednesday, resumed a climb toward $100 a barrel on Thursday, adding 1.22 percent to $97.98. West Texas intermediate rose 1.32 percent to $93.32 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 85 cents, or 0.9%, to $92.95 a barrel, after rising to as much as $93.50.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he believes Russia will invade Ukraine within hours after separatists on Wednesday asked for Russian help to repel "aggression" and as explosions rock.

