CRPF honours its Bravehearts

128 Gallantry Medals were presented to 127 Bravehearts of CRPF on Independence Day 2020 and Republic Day 2021 which include 4 Kirti Chakras, 1 PPMG and 123 PPM. Dr A.P. Maheshwari, DG CRPF honoured these Gallantry medal awardees and families of those Bravehearts who were awarded a gallantry medal posthumously in a solemn ceremony held at Shaurya Officer's Institute in New Delhi. The DG presented a memento to the awardees and a memento, shawl, and financial assistance to the families of the Martyrs.

In the ceremony that witnessed felicitation of heroes and their families, the DG also presented a citation for Best Forward Operating Base (FOB) to Minapa FOB which has been successfully established in the remotest regions of Sukma which were once a citadel of the Maoists. It was in this region that 17 DRG personnel made supreme sacrifice a year before. The FOBs are a part of three pronged strategy that includes breaching enemy's core areas by sustained operations, establishing FOBs in these areas to launch targeted strikes and gain operational ascendency in due course, and using Mobile Command Posts (MCPX) headed by senior officers during operations to dictate and manage the battle scenario in real-time. An enthralling rendition of the famous 'Vande Mataram' was also presented by the CRPF central band.