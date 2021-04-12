CRPF celebrates Valour Day

On the occasion of Valour day, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF paid homage to the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives at the altar of duty. In a solemn ceremony, the DG paid rich tributes to the Martyrs by laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Later in the day, an Investiture ceremony to facilitate the Gallantry Medal recipients and families of those Bravehearts who were awarded Gallantry Medal Posthumously was conducted at Shaurya CRPF Officers institute, New Delhi. Shi Kishan Singh, the surviving veteran of the Sardar Post Battle, was also facilitated in the ceremony.

Extending his best wishes to the personnel and their families, the DG said that the Force owes its numerous milestones of success to the Martyrs and veterans who scripted several sagas of valour while serving the nation with courage and commitment. He said that the force shall remain indebted to 2235 Martyrs who laid down their lives at the altar of duty.