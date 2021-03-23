CRPF celebrates 82 years of grit and glory

The Central Reserve Police Force celebrated its 82nd Anniversary with befitting zeal and ceremonial fervour. A splendid parade was organised at CRPF Academy Gurugram to mark the occasion. Chief guest of the function, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai took salute of the awe-inspiring parade contingents that marched with gusto. It was this day in 1950, when the then Home Minister, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel presented colours to CRPF after the CRPF act was enacted and the force rechristened to its present name. The Central Reserve Police Force was raised in 1939 as Crown Representative's Police.

The Minister congratulated the force personnel and their families in his address. He paid his heartfelt tribute to all the martyrs and saluted their immense and unparalleled contribution in upholding the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation. He appreciated the exceptional work of CRPF in women empowerment, their role in the fight against pandemic as Corona Warriors, their selfless service to society as 80000 personnel pledged organs donations, their contribution as Nature Warriors by planting 25 lakh trees, and establishment of National Centre for Divyang Empowerment. He also remarked that the effective dealing with extreme internal challenges like terrorism, militancy, Maoist violence, riots supression, establishing law and order, maintenance of communal harmony, and effective disaster management is apparent testimony to the unflinching commitment of CRPF to its motto of ‘Service and Loyalty’-which is ingrained in its work culture.