CRPF along with Bihar police neutralises Maoists

Intelligence information about the subversive activities of Maoists with intention to target Security Forces in the Dumariya area of Gaya district was coming for last one month. Accordingly, CRPF along with State police were keeping a tab on their activities. Today at about 2 PM on own intelligence a special operation was launched by 205 CoBRA, 159 Battalion CRPF along with Bihar police at Maunbar village under PS Dumariya in Gaya district of Bihar. While the troops were carrying out search of the village, Maoists fired on the troops. The troops asked the Maoists to surrender through proper announcement but they responded with a volley of fire. The troops retaliated and in the ensuing gunfight, four hardcore Maoists were neutralized and four factory made weapons were recovered, which include 3 AK series weapons and 1 INSAS rifle. Neutralized Maoists have been identified as

1. Amresh Singh Bhokta @ TunTun Singh, R/O Kothilwa, PS Banke Bazaar, District Gaya, Zonal Commander, Magadh Zone. He has been involved in atleast 9 police cases under PS Aamas, Lutua, Dumariya, Roshanganj and Madanpur in district Gaya and Aurangabad. Offences include acts under Explosive act, UAPA, Arms Act and various sections of IPC including attempt to murder.

2. Shivpujan Yadav @ Pramod Yadav R/O Golha, Baluganj, PS Dhibra, Aurangabad District, Sub Zonal Commander, Magadh Zone. He was involved in 7 police cases under PS Aamas, Dumariya, Lutua, Chakarbandha in district of Gaya and Aurangabad. Offences include acts under Explosive act, UAPA, Arms Act and various sections of IPC including attempt to murder. Jharkhand government has announced reward money of Rs 5 lakhs while Bihar Government has announced Rs 50,000 reward on his name.

3. Sita Bhuiyan R/O Karamdih, PS Amba, District Aurangabad, Subzonal Commander, Magadh Zone. He was involved in 9 police cases under PS Aamas, Dumariya, Amba, Dev, Dhibra, Madanpur and Lutua in district of Gaya and Aurangabad. Offences include acts under Explosive act, UAPA, Arms Act and various sections of IPC including attempt to murder. Jharkhand government has announced reward money of Rs 5 lakhs in his name.

4. Uday Paswan R/O Rajpur, PS Kutumba, District Aurangabad, Sub Zonal Commander, Magadh Zone. He was involved in 3 police cases under PS Aamas, Dumariya and Roshanganj in district of Gaya and Aurangabad. Offences include acts under Explosive act, UAPA, Arms Act and various sections of IPC including attempt to murder.