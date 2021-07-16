Crown Worldwide to invest $30 mn in digital push to expand biz in India

Crown Worldwide Group, a privately-owned global logistics company, is expanding the digital capabilities of its business offerings as part of its silver jubilee celebrations.

Founded in Japan in 1965 and headquartered in Hong Kong, Crown Worldwide Group was established in India in 1996. It has facilities in 11 cities.

Crown is looking at a year-on-year growth of 25 percent in the next few years in India with plans to invest $30 million across its portfolio of brands and command a leadership position in the domestic logistics and mobility space. This is a sharp jump from Crown’s $10-million investment between 2006 and 2010, and $20-million investment during the 11-year period from 2010 to 2021. At present, the Records Management division accounts for two-third of Crown’s total business in India, it said in a press release.

As part of the digital push, Crown has introduced an Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based real-time workforce monitoring solution called Genio which addresses issues around workforce tracking, productivity monitoring and compliance adherence to social distancing and health and safety practices at workplaces.

Crown Worldwide Group’s Regional Managing Director for South Asia Srinivas Krishnan said, the company’s 25th anniversary plan also includes the launch of a state-of-the-art facility at New Delhi. This involves consolidating facilities in the region and expanding business services to deliver solutions under Crown Relocations, Crown Mobility, Crown Workspace, and Crown Records Management from a single facility in the NCR.