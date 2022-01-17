Crowdfunding platform Donatekart joins hands with Mzaalo; aims to impact lives

Crowdfunding platform Donatekart, has partnered with Mzaalo, a blockchain-based gamified video streaming platform to create a positive social impact nationwide.

What does this tie-up mean?

This collaboration allows Mzaalo users to watch premium content and earn reward coins without having to pay any subscription fee.

The platform gratifies the time and attention of users by allowing them to redeem their earned coins for Donatekart vouchers and make an impact in the lives of thousands. The simple act of watching their favourite content will now allow the audience to make a difference.

Making a social impact

Anil Kumar Reddy, CEO & Co-founder, Donatekart says, “Our partnership with Mzaalo is a great opportunity to reach out to more people in need.”

Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said, “Through our partnership with Donatekart, we would like to extend support to the cause by enabling our users to make a contribution”

Donatekart has been working at causes varying from ending hunger, supporting the elderly, educating underprivileged children, helping injured animals and many more. It said it has impacted over 1000+ NGOs so far and raised over 150 cr. worth of donations with the support of 5+ lakh donors.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:20 PM IST