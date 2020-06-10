CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman resigns after controversial remarks on George Floyd

After Glassman's comment, several affiliated brands, including Reebok, had cancelled their partnerships.

Glassman will be replaced as CEO by Dave Castro, the director of the CrossFit Games. "I’m honoured to take on the role of CEO of CrossFit, Inc. I hope to do right by affiliates, trainers, athletes, and other members of the CrossFit community around the world and never lose sight of the mission Greg established for us all," Castro said in a statement.

Floyd, an African-American, was laid to rest on Tuesday as hymns played in the background and his friends and family shared personal stories about him and made impassioned pleas for racial justice in America.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when a white police officer pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck while the 46-year-old gasped for breath. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide violent protests, leaving behind a trail of destruction.