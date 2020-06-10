CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman resigns after controversial remarks on George Floyd

CrossFit Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Greg Glassman resigned after controversial remarks about the death of George Floyd.
Greg Glassman in a statement said, "I’m stepping down as CEO of CrossFit, Inc., and I have decided to retire. On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members. Since I founded CrossFit 20 years ago, it has become the world’s largest network of gyms. All are aligned in offering an elegant solution to the vexing problem of chronic disease. Creating CrossFit and supporting its affiliates and legions of professional trainers has been a labour of love."
Greg Glassman stoked controversy while replying to a tweet from the research centre Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which stated “Racism is a public health issue”. To which Glassman tweeted “It’s FLOYD-19”, in reference to the police killing of George Floyd, whose death has sparked a global protest movement. His comment sparked widespread outrage on social media.
After Glassman's comment, several affiliated brands, including Reebok, had cancelled their partnerships.
Glassman will be replaced as CEO by Dave Castro, the director of the CrossFit Games. "I’m honoured to take on the role of CEO of CrossFit, Inc. I hope to do right by affiliates, trainers, athletes, and other members of the CrossFit community around the world and never lose sight of the mission Greg established for us all," Castro said in a statement.
Floyd, an African-American, was laid to rest on Tuesday as hymns played in the background and his friends and family shared personal stories about him and made impassioned pleas for racial justice in America.
Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when a white police officer pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck while the 46-year-old gasped for breath. Floyd's death has sparked nationwide violent protests, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
