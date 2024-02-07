Crorepati Boom: Count of Crorepati Income Tax Returns Doubles in 5 Years

Tax returns surge |

As India aims to achieve the remarkable economic goal of a USD 5 trillion economy, as the number of super-rich taxpayers has increased. The number of income tax return filers in the same segment has doubled in the past five years.

The Pandemic Crorepatis

This information was revealed by the Minister of State of finance, in response to a parliamentary question. MoS Pankaj Chaudhary submitted the data, in which the number of e-return filers with a net worth of over Rs 1 crore stood at 2.16 lakh in FY 2022-23. Compared to the pandemic year of 2019-20, when the number stood at 1.09 lakh, thereby exhibiting a surge of aa mammoth 97 per cent.

One of the most interesting facets of this development is steady rise that was seen during the pandemic years, when the world came to stop, affecting economies around the world.

The Surge of High Income Population

This may be indicative of the rise of the middle-class, as high-income population has also risen, population of the income group of ₹5 lakh-10 lakh, ₹10 lakh-20 lakh and ₹20-50 lakh, was 8.1 per cent, 3.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively. There was a 0.2 per cent rise in the ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore income group while the income group of above ₹1 crore saw a rise of 0.02 per cent. When it comes to the cumulative count of income tax return filed, it also saw a significant rise of 9 per cent from 7.51 crore to 8.18 crore in financial year 2022-23.