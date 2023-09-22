Crompton Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Facebook

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Friday announced that the Company has allotted 59,975 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each on September 21, 2023, to the grantee(s) who had exercised their options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 (ESOP 2016), the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from 1,28,01,95,488 divided into 64,00,97,744 number of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to 1,28,03,15,438 divided into 64,01,57,719 number of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

All the said Equity Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Equity Shares of the Company, in all aspects.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited shares

The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited on Friday at 11:25 am IST were trading at Rs 298.40, down by 0.80 percent.