Cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to launch his NFTs with Rario

Rario, licensed cricket digital collectibles platform today announced that Indian fast-ball spearhead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the latest on the growing list of cricketing superstars to have signed an exclusive contract with them. Kumar joins the likes of Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Smriti Mandhana, Rishabh Pant, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Quinton De Kock, M Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shafali Verma as player partners of the platform. Through this association, Kumar’s NFTs will be available exclusively on Rario.

Bhuvneshwar said, ”As a child, I used to play the game wherever I could, be it at home, on the streets, or at the local park with my friends and we used to collect cards of our favourite cricketers. Having represented my country at home and overseas, I feel delighted that some of my most cherished moments on the field can now be collected and treasured as NFTs by cricket fans. I am really excited to be joining some of my counterparts, colleagues, and closest friends from the cricketing space like Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan into this new and exciting world of cutting edge technology by joining Rario to launch my exclusive NFTs.”

Rario Co-Founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said, “I look forward to having him on board as an ambassador along with the other hall-of-famers at Rario, and I think I have the pace attack sorted for my metaverse cricket team!”

Backed by reputed investors like Polygon Studios, Kingsway Capital, Presight Capital, DST investment, Animoca, Thiel Capital, to name a few, Rario is built on the Polygon Network.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:58 PM IST