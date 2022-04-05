Credit growth of banks estimated at 8.9-10.2% in FY2023; outlook stable: ICRA

With continued improvement in banks' earnings driven by improved credit growth of 8.9-10.2 percent in FY2023 (8.3 percent for FY 2022 and 5.5 percent in FY2021) and decline in credit provisions, the outlook is expected to be ‘Stable’ in FY2023.

In its latest research note on the financial sector, ratings agency ICRA states that banking credit growth would come from non-food segment credit growth which continues to be driven by retail and MSME segments; and partially by co-lending arrangements with non-banking finance companies (NBFC)s.

Wholesale credit segment growth will be supported by demand shift from debt capital market to bank credit, in a rising yield scenario as was seen in FY2019, it said

Treasury income will decline materially during FY2023 in a rising bond yield scenario. Despite this, the return on assets (RoA) is estimated to improve, supported by improved credit growth and decline in credit provisioning as legacy net stressed assets continue to decline.

Anil Gupta, Vice President, ICRA says, “In terms of asset quality, the gross non-performing advances are expected to decline to 5.6-5.7 percent by March 2023 as against estimate of 6.2-6.3 percent by March 2022 while the net non-performing advances will decline to 1.7-1.8 percent as against estimate of 2.0 percent by March 2022.

"Credit and other provisions are estimated to decline to 1.3-1.4 percent of advances in FY 2023 as against estimated 1.7-1.8 percent in FY2022. While there are positives, the deposit growth it is expected to slowdown to 7.3-7.9 percent in FY2023 (8.3 percent in FY2022e & 11.4 percent in FY2021).”

Earnings-wise, the RoA and RoE for public banks (PSB)s, will remain steady at 0.5-0.6 percent and 8.6-9.6 percent respectively for FY 2023 (0.5-0.6 percent and 8.1-9.0 percent estimated for FY 2022); for private banks (PVB)s they are likely to be steady at 1.3 percent and 10.8-11.1 percent respectively for FY 2023 (1.2 percent and 10.5 percent estimated for FY 2022) despite moderation in treasury income, the agency said.

In terms of regulatory and growth capital requirements, PSBs will be self-sufficient in FY 2023 while the incremental capital requirement for PVBs too, are estimated at less than Rs 100 billion. Credit growth will reduce liquidity surplus in the banking system to Rs 1.5-2.5 trillion. In addition, RBI may also suck out surplus liquidity, it said.

The growth drivers will be strong corporate credit ratio, tightened underwriting in retail and MSME segments; reducing bounce rates and improving collections

Gupta said, “For the sector, challenges emanate from performance of restructured loan book which poses uncertainty to asset quality as these loans exit moratorium. Also, Russia-Ukraine conflict poses macro-economic challenges related to cost inflation, higher interest rates and exchange rate volatility, this could pressurise asset quality. Elevated level of overdue loans in retail and MSME segments post-COVID also remain a concern.”

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:02 PM IST