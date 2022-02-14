Credit Fair partners with Avanse Financial Services; to enable upskilling opportunities

Credit Fair, a new age digital lending platform, has collaborated with Avanse Financial Services Ltd., a new age, education-focused NBFC, to provide easy, fast, and inexpensive financing solutions for millions of Indians interested in up-skilling and re-skilling themselves. This collaboration will enable Credit Fair and Avanse to reach out to aspirants across the country and assist them in meeting their up-skilling needs with the help of customized financing solution, it said in a press statement.

Within the next 15 months, the partnership aims to facilitate up-skilling, re-skilling, and vocational training courses to qualified Indian students and professionals across 16 states. Deep domain specialisation and customer-first approach of Avanse Financial Services, together with Credit Fair's innovative customer selection and collection processes, will enable them to provide the best possible customer experience, the statement added.

"The needs and options for India's youth are fast changing. With the up-skilling and re-skilling trend, about 79 percent of Indians have looked for up-skilling courses in the previous two years, and new-age lenders are well aware of their needs. According to multiple sources, the job market crisis, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has made it critical for professionals to up-skill and develop a solid professional presence and profile. There is a big untapped market waiting to be discovered. We are excited to work with Avanse Financial Services since they have helped us extend our platform and scale faster", said Aditya Damani, Founder & CEO, Credit Fair.

Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services said, “As a customer-centric organization, we have implemented a hybrid operating model of doing business which comprises best practices of traditional lenders and new-age fintech players to deliver best in class experience to our customers. We believe that this partnership will enable us to amplify our overall reach and thus, fulfil our mission of making education financing seamless, affordable and accessible for every deserving Indian student. We will continue to explore newer innovative ways of creating consistent value for our stakeholder ecosystem and remain true to our commitment of democratizing education and education financing.”

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:40 PM IST