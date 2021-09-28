Credenc acquires New Age digital platform ObserveNow

Credenc, an education lending fintech platform for higher education today, announced that it has acquired B2B New Age Digital Content Platform ObserveNow.

Credence, which is a Capital India company, through this deal will further solidify relationships across all verticals of Credenc by consolidating ObserveNow’s extensive media network, brand partners and marketing experts, according to press release.

The association with ObserveNow will help in creating new business avenues for Credenc by reaching out to colleges and students across India through its market knowledge and strong network of partners. The deal is also a step towards achieving Credenc aims to build a loan book of Rs 3,000 crore by 2025 and enable more education loans.

Although ObserveNow will continue to work as an independent digital content arm within the Credenc group, the deal marks Credenc’s entry into new verticals.

Commenting on the acquisition Mayank Batheja, Co-Founder, Credenc said, "ObserveNow has done commendable work in the last two years in the education space and Human Resources. We are determined to raise the bar on providing financial assistance to students and working professionals across India.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 01:18 PM IST