CRED founder Kunal Shah joins board of Pine Labs

Pine Labs, one of Asia’s leading merchant commerce platforms, today announced the appointment of Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, to the company’s board.

Shah is an entrepreneur, investor, and a pioneer of India’s fintech ecosystem. CRED, which he founded in 2018, is a high-trust community of some of India’s most creditworthy individuals, financial institutions, and brands.

Commenting on the appointment, B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, “We are excited to welcome Kunal to our board. He joins a marquee set of investors, advisors, and other visionary board members who are all committed to take Pine Labs to newer heights. Kunal’s deep understanding of the consumer business will be invaluable to us as we explore new opportunities and step into our next phase of growth.”

Before CRED, Kunal founded Freecharge and led it to the largest internet exit of its time in 2015.

“The pandemic has catalysed behaviour change among consumers, merchants, and institutions that will drive the fintech sector. Shaping this transformation for the benefit of all stakeholders is a collective responsibility. Pine Labs is a player in digital payments adoption and joining its board is an opportunity to contribute to the ecosystem,” said Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED.