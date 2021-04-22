Covid vaccination drive initiated at SJVN Corporate HQ’s, Shimla

SJVN is organizing a Covid vaccination drive at its Corporate Head Quarter’s in Shimla on 20th & 21st April 2021. During this drive SJVN employees and their dependents, security personnel & personnel deputed by contractors are being administered Covid-19 vaccines. During the drive Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN was administered with second dosage of Covid vaccine today. Along with him around 150 persons have received their first/second dosage of vaccine. In SJVN more than 75% of the employees, in the age bracket of above 45 years has already received at least first dose of vaccine.

On this occasion Sharma said that, we are witnessing another resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a time when empathy and compassion should be our number one priority. He further said that, at SJVN our first and foremost priority has always been our employees and their families. As a proactive step in this context after taking up with concerned State authorities, vaccination drives for employees and their family members are being carried out in Corporate Head Quarter’s and various Projects.