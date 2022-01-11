COVID third wave to impact securitisation: ICRA

The rating agency ICRA stated that lockdowns to contain the spread of the third COVID wave hurt loan collections and new lending by non-banks, and will in turn impact securitisation volumes.

The overall volumes of securitisation will come at Rs 1-1.1 lakh crore in FY22 as against the Rs 1.2 lakh estimated earlier, the rating agency said.

Securitisation volumes could be affected in the January-March quarter because the NBFCs (Non Bank Finance Companies) and HFCs (Housing Finance Companies) may curtail disbursements, especially to COVID-impacted sectors, stated rating agency.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:14 PM IST