COVID second wave to restrict two wheelers' volume growth at 10-12%: CRISIL

Deeper and wider penetration of the second wave of the pandemic into the hinterland, temporary closures of dealerships and higher channel inventory is expected to moderate recovery of two wheelers this fiscal to 10-12% volume growth against an earlier estimate of 18-20%.

Significantly, this volume growth would come on a low base - after a tumble of 13.2% last fiscal and 17.2% in fiscal 2020. However, overall revenue growth will be higher on account of calibrated price hikes by two wheeler makers in the last quarter of fiscal 2021, as well as the current fiscal to offset rise in input costs.

Net-net, credit profiles of two-wheeler makers will remain healthy owing to higher revenues, almost stable operating margins, healthy cash surpluses and strong balance sheets.

A CRISIL study of five manufacturers, which account for 80% of the sale volume of the sector indicates as much.