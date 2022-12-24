e-Paper Get App
Covid: Random testing of international arriving passengers begins at Delhi airport

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers at the point of entry and those found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated

Saturday, December 24, 2022, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Random testing of international arriving passengers begins at Delhi airport | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
As the authorities speed up their efforts to stop a potential infection outbreak in the nation, the random coronavirus testing of overseas travellers began at the Delhi airport on Saturday.

Starting on Saturday, airports will sporadically test 2% of all arriving overseas passengers for the coronavirus.

Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the airlines concerned and after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.

article-image

The testing of the international arriving passengers started in the morning, according to an airport official.

"We are Ready! Your safety is our priority. 2% random sampling for international arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at no cost to the passengers," Delhi airport said in a tweet in the morning.

Everyone was urged to assist the ground team throughout the testing operations as well.

