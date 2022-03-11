COVID impact: 67% of women respondents find it challenging to re-enter workforce, finds survey

The pandemic has negatively impacted the career path of women, according to a survey. Around 58 percent said in the survey that are in the process of rejoining the workforce, 48 percent had quit their jobs before the pandemic while 32 percent had quit during Covid-19 and 20 percent in between jobs.

The top sectors to which women are returning are Automobile (71 percent rejoining), Manufacturing (70 percent rejoining) and Construction and Real Estate (68 percent rejoining). The sector with the lowest proportion of women returning to work is Retail (43 percent).

These were the findings of a survey, “Women rejoining work post-COVID-19” by job site, Indeed. The findings suggest a significant and more pronounced impact from the pandemic on women rejoining the workforce compared with men, exacerbating a national labor shortage.

Family responsibilities prompted quitting

Over the last two years, 58 percent of women respondents believe female employees had quit their jobs to take on more family responsibilities, such as childcare. 32 percent of women said they quit because of the pandemic, with health concerns (21 percent and maternity leave (13 percent) the other reasons given.

E-commerce (77 percent of all women respondents), Construction & Real Estate and IT/ITeS (both 70 percent) are sectors in which an overwhelming proportion of women cite family responsibilities as the major reason for female employees quitting. Whereas in the Retail sector maternity leave is believed to be the top reason (30 percent).

A significant proportion of employers (39 percent) agree with the view that female employees quit their organizations over the last two years because of family responsibilities. 27 percent said that a lack of appropriate recognition by management was a significant factor in causing women to quit, and 20% believe health and safety concerns, likely driven by the pandemic, were the reason.

Women find it challenging to re-enter the workforce

More than three-quarters (76 percent) say that in spite of the pandemic, they would still be confident about returning to work, but 67 percent of women respondents who are planning to do so say they find it challenging to re-enter the workforce.

41 percent of women said resistance/lack of support from family as the main difficulty, followed by 39 percent citing work-life balance.

In addition to an increased domestic load due to COVID-19, women continue to face non-inclusive behaviors at work. 23 percent say overworking or working night shifts has significantly increased their workload, while 19 percent say they face regressive attitudes from employers. 15% say they are not considered for promotions and 12 percent say they are not provided challenging work/responsibilities. However, only 3 percent considered inadequate maternity/non-maternity leave provision to be a cause of concern.

Re-entry programs a necessity

Women who are returning to the workplace expect organizations to play a more active part in bringing them up to speed in their roles. 42 percent would want their organization to have up-skilling/re-skilling programs, 30 percent would like re-entry programs and 26 percent would like facilities for flexible/remote working.

Employers comprehend barriers to re-entering the workforce and are working towards easing the transition. 37 percent are focused on providing returning women with manageable workloads, 28 percent say they provide adequate facilities for flexible/remote working and 19 percent also have up-skilling/re-skilling programs to equip women with the necessary competency. However, only 4% provide re-entry programs, while a transport facility/allowance is only offered by 8 percent.

Remote/hybrid work favored

Women reentering the workplace would overwhelmingly want flexibilty. 62 percent of women surveyed say they prefer work-from-home arrangements, 28 percent prefer hybrid mode, while only 10 percent favor working from an office.

A majority of employers (54 percent) facilitate working from home, while 21 percent operate in Hybrid work mode. Employers acknowledge the benefits of such work arrangements-- 74 percent believe that remote/hybrid work models are conducive for women in India (38 percent in favor of work-from-home and 16 percent in favor of hybrid work). When it comes to collaboration and socializing, however, employers (28 ) percentbelieve hybrid work helps women better.

Gender parity an imperative

Women want gender parity to be prioritized and implemented by organizations. 53 percent of women surveyed want their organizations to have transparent and just performance management, and 40 percent want their organizations to implement equitable policy measures. 31 percent would like parity across roles and functions. 20 percent would also like equitable career advancement and wage parity.

Employers have an increasing awareness of these expectations and are prioritizing them. 45 percent are implementing equitable policy measures, 31 percent are prioritizing transparent and just performance management, and 22 percent are prioritizing equitable career advancement and wage parity over the next year.

Nishita Lalvani, Senior Manager for Indeed India and SEA said “Organizations need to ensure that women are inspired and empowered to grow their career by addressing what companies can do to support their women employees. Most importantly, organizations should create a culture of support where women feel safe and valued by offering learning and development opportunities. With organizations welcoming the women workforce back, they need to ensure they equip the women workforce with the necessary industry skills in order to retain and attract them”.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:13 PM IST