Covid-19: You can now defer paying Motor, health insurance premiums

The finance ministry in a notification has allowed third party motor insurance premium dues falling during the period of national lockdown between March 25 and April 14, to be paid on or before April 21 for the renewal of policy without any penalty.

The (delayed) payment will also 'ensure continuity of the statutory motor vehicle third party insurance cover from the date on which the policy falls due for renewal,' department of financial services said in a notification dated April 1.

The government has provided the same deferred payment option to health insurance policy holders too who had to pay renewal premium during the period of the lockdown.

The changes have been made in view of the prevailing situation in the country coronavirus disease and consequent 21-day national lockdown.

The latest changes in compliance measures for insurance customers had come after finance ministry allowed similar deferral in performance of statutory duty in respect of direct tax and indirect tax last week.