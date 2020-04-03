Covid-19: World Bank approves $1-bln aid to India

The aid is given under the World Bank's India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project, which will help the country to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic and strengthen its public health preparedness, the World Bank said in a release.

"This operation is expected to enhance surveillance capacities, strengthen diagnostic systems, and expand the capacity of laboratories. But, COVID-19 is not only a health challenge. It has deep social and economic implications," World Bank Country Director for India Junaid Ahmad said. "In parallel, we are working with equal urgency with Government on social protection programs and economic measures that protect the livelihoods of people," Ahmad said.

The aid will enhance the government's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme to limit the spread of the disease and provide medical and testing facilities across the country. The aid will also be used to procure testing kits, set up new isolation wards, and purchase personal protective equipment, ventilators, and medicines, particularly in district hospitals and designated infectious disease hospitals. The project is financed by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and will be managed by the National Health Mission, the National Center for Disease Control and the Indian Council of Medical Research under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The World Bank Group is rolling out a $14-bln fast-track package to provide financial, policy-level and technical assistance to developing countries to cope with the pandemic by shortening the time for recovery. According to the latest data available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, there are 1,860 active cases of COVID-19 in India, and 53 deaths.