COVID-19 vaccine: Can sugarcane save the lives of 5 lakh sharks that may be killed for the vaccine?

Everyone waits for the day when the COVID-19 vaccine will reach every human in the world. Wait a minute, where are the animals? We are most probably using one of them to help us build the vaccine. Sharks have one of the ingredients in them to make any vaccine successful.

According to a report by Weather, it is estimated at least 5 lakh sharks are likely to be slaughtered to develop enough doses of an effective vaccine and immunise humans against COVID-19.

To prevent the killing of sharks for vaccines, scientists have been actively working on a synthetic version of an ingredient made from fermented sugar cane, added the report.

Shark Allies, a California-based conservation group, claimed that to create one dose of COVID-19 vaccine each for every single person on the planet, about 2.5 lakh sharks will have to be killed for their liver oil. However, if two doses are required per person, then the number of sharks would double to 5 lakh.

The group alleged that around 30 lakh sharks are killed every year to serve various needs of humans.

“British pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline, which has announced mass production of 100 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, has already been using shark squalene to make flu vaccines.”

Why are vaccines using sharks?