COVID-19-themed cyberattacks: Government agencies need to be on high alert till the end of this year

The number of cyberattacks using the Coronavirus pandemic first emerged around February 2020. But now such attacks have seen an exponential upswing, stated the latest report ‘The Global Threat Landscape Report Q1 2020’ by Subex. European countries, especially the United Kingdom is the most attacked.

The report stated, “Hackers struck in waves beginning the middle of February and intensified operations throughout March.”

It added, “Though we have heard of many instances of collaboration tools being hacked, it is difficult to determine the exact impact of Coronavirus- related hacking on enterprises across the globe as many have not come forward and reported breaches.”

It is found that financial services, healthcare, smart cities and retail remain high on the list of hacker targets. The report revealed, “Healthcare was the most attacked sector across the whole of Europe.”