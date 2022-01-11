COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted India's long-term growth trajectory: N Chandrasekaran

The coronavirus pandemic has not impacted India's long-term growth trajectory although it has delayed it, Tata group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

N Chandrasekaran stated that Indian situation is pretty unique and India's growth is going to be more fundamentally important going forward.

"I think as the economy fully opens up post the pandemic, I believe that our growth will continue to get stronger. ," Chandrasekaran said.

N Chandrasekaran added that While the government can put the policy infrastructure but the corporate sector has to play its part.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:25 PM IST