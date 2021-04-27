COVID-19: OYO launches new feature to provide isolation, quarantine facilities

Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it has launched OYO Care feature on its mobile app where users can book quarantine as well as isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients and individuals to support the healthcare system in the country.

In a tweet, OYO Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said, "We have launched the OYO Care initiative so that our guests can self-isolate by choosing an OYO next door. Hoping to unburden healthcare workers, patients' families & contain the spread of the virus by providing safe spaces for quarantine. Stay safe, stay healthy".

OYO welcomes healthcare professionals, frontliners and relatives of patients for self-isolation and quarantine through a tie-up with over 30 hospitals, several government authorities and private sector organisations, the company said in a statement.

"With OYO Care, our doors are open to everyone who needs a safe space to isolate to protect their loved ones & to frontline workers who need a safe space near hospitals," OYO India & South- East Asia CEO Rohit Kapoor said in a tweet.

Kapoor also said in a statement that OYO's presence across India enables it to support the healthcare system that has been stretched for space during such times.

"We are dedicating select properties across cities as quarantine and isolation facilities for COVID-19 positive patients," he added.

OYO is extremely grateful to its asset partners who have joined hands with the company to cater to the growing needs of healthcare and the frontline workforce during these distressing times, Kapoor said.

Currently, OYO Care is also serving the accommodation requirements for the employees of local government bodies. OYO will also provide accommodation for post-travel isolation for tourists, and individuals travelling for emergencies, and other reasons, the hospitality firm said.