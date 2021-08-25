COVID-19 Impact: Is portable oxygen the new essential?

The last two years have made the whole country pause and re-evaluate life. Things have changed in terms of what is essential and what isn't. Despite being a live necessity and already declared by the World Health Organisation to be part of the list of essential medicines prescribed by the oxygen remained a precious limited commodity in India, primarily due to the sudden and unexpected rise in cases that needed access to oxygen as a medical necessity due to the COVID Virus. Never before did anyone experience or expect a shortage of oxygen in hospitals to the levels we saw during the second wave of the COVID Virus.

The drastic need to ensure oxygen is in stock and readily available to save lives in the country made different state governments across India decide to invest in and set up an infrastructure to mass-produce oxygen. Multiple states make it mandatory for the public and private hospitals with more than 60 beds to have an oxygen plant set up in their vicinity.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the COVID virus and the rapid speed at which it spread across the country, getting access to oxygen from the safety of ones home became a necessity. The COVID Virus made getting out to restock and refill oxygen cylinders a risk to everyone health and safety. At the same time, the lack of filling facilities made it impossible for people and hospitals to replenish their oxygen cylinders at the same rate at which they were utilised and consumed by those who needed them.

The long-drawn need for a lockdown and the increasing speed of people facing respiratory issues and needing oxygen made it crucial for houses with the elderly and those at risk of contacting COVID to have easy and constant access to oxygen concentrators. Thus, making oxygen concentrators a must-have in multiple households and healthcare facilities across the country.

In underdeveloped areas and most rural India, oxygen cylinders were impossible to access, and the rate of those in need of the cylinders rose rapidly and suddenly. That is when oxygen concentrators helped save multiple lives of those who would have been dependent n oxygen cylinders to help them breathe.

Easy to operate, without skilled personal, oxygen concentrators helped India fight through the 2nd wave of the COVID virus. Thus, making them a necessity and essential device to have access to. In addition, there was a need for indigenous oxygen concentrators working on a newer approach of providing additional oxygen to patients in hospital wards and ICUs and as an inexpensive remedial oxygen source for patients under home isolation.

Having an oxygen concentrator at home meant the patient did not need to visit the hospital and take up a bed space while being in constant danger of contracting a more mutated strain of the COVID virus.

The sudden necessity and need for oxygen concentrators made companies try to capitalise on the production and monetise on the sales of oxygen concentrators. Therefore, it was making the government take drastic steps to declare oxygen concentrators as part of the essential commodities act of 1955. As a result, on March 31st, 2020, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority issued an order that stated all medical devices would be classified as drugs, and the pricing for the same would be regulated under the Drugs Pricing Control Order of 2013 in sync with the Essential Commodities Act of 1955.

(Ashutosh Verma is Founder, Exalta India-a Noida-based clean energy innovation startup)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 03:04 PM IST