COVID-19 has changed the way citizens look at waste managers, says Ramky Enviro’s Masood Mallick

Is the zero landfill policy possible for India?

It is absolutely possible for India.

This is possible for a country like India, where the population is large and which has a high population density.

As the population continues to grow and the land availability shrinks, we have to find a solution where there is no further need for landfills.

I believe that these decades of learning and trying to find a sustainable model, can allow us to move to zero landfill future. I am optimistic about that future.

The future where the segregation is taking place at the source. While people blame plastics, there are large quantities of construction debris which also make it to the landfills. There is a need to make debris and all the other components of solid waste a part of the circular economy.

The zero landfill policy is possible in India but again you need to have the right policies, technologies that are specific to the country, various collaborations etc. You also need a policy which gets the waste generator to pay for the waste generated. That is the polluter pays principle. The policy should include encouraging the waste generators to segregate waste at the source, and for which the municipal corporations will have to give them incentives.

What makes India unique in the waste it produces?

India is a unique society.

Firstly, in Indian culture, we do not throw away anything if it is reusable. Secondly, after the first round of recovery which takes place at home, the other set of recovery is conducted by others in the ecosystem, before it reaches our facilities.

Thus, Indian waste is unique in a sense that it is picked of potential value by everyone in the supply chain. So, usually, we get no-value waste and waste that has tough-to-manage residues.

It is said that if we can manage waste in India, then we can go to any part of the world and rock. It is with this confidence that we have entered South-East Asia and the Middle East.

Do you support decentralised systems?

We support decentralised systems. The reason is there is no one size fits all. If we are serving a catchment, then we need to serve it uniquely. In terms of catchments and components of waste, the decentralisation system is the right thing to do.

In India, we have to look for the future that is 'bin-less' as every bin is an opportunity for spillage, for the stink to happen, and for public health and hygiene to get compromised.

The bulk transfer stations have to be decentralised. So that there is a collection point in each area. The collection point has to be enclosed and equipped to allow for compaction of waste.

The aggregation of waste has to be a decentralised solution. A large number of collection points which are technology-enabled are needed in large cities.

The decentralisation of waste transfer points is an answer. I will not take vegetable waste to an energy plant, it is the best feedstock for bio-methanation. So, rather use in bio-digesters.

Large cities where there are traffic constraints, there is a need to have multiple collection and transfer points where compaction happens.

Large cities require four-five waste processing facilities in different directions. So, the cost of transport is also optimised. It is estimated around 75 per cent of the municipality bill goes in transferring the waste. There is a need to decentralise some components and yet centralise some components — and they have to work together.

Land is an issue in this system. How do you address it?

There are two acronyms that are governing this whole issue — NIMBY (not in my backyard) and NIMET (not in my elected term). One is a social response and the other one is the political response to waste management. These two terms regulate the waste management industry in India today.

In every city, there is something called garbage vulnerable points (GVPs). It is usually a small parcel of land that is government land that exists between two buildings where people dump waste or at street corners that become accumulation points for waste. These points are everywhere in every city. So, we propose to authorities that do not give us land but give us those GVPs. There we can create bright little facilities where there is no visible waste, smell, spillage etc and we will use that for decentralised compaction of waste.

So by giving those small parcels, I will try and ensure that waste does not go into landfill. The more recycling takes place the less the need for landfill.