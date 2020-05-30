COVID-19 effect: Amid job cuts, these companies are offering pay raise to their employees

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic sent countries into lockdown, several economies over the world have taken a hit. Stalled economies led many companies to lay off employees. Recent example in India being the popular online ticket booking company, BookMyShow, which furloughed 270 employees.
While there are several such organisations who have sacked their employees, there also some companies who are giving their employees a raise in order to boost their morale. According to a report by Economic Times, companies like Myntra, Capgemini, BharatPe, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Johnson & Johnson have decided to hike salaries.
Myntra, which is a part of Flipkart group, has decided to honour all job offers it has made and will also keep its appraisal schedule on track. Even, BharatPe has kept its appraisals on track. While France- based IT company Capgemini has announced a 70 percent increment for its employees. The report also states that Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Johnson & Johnson have decided to hike salaries of their employees.
Coronavirus cases in India stands at 1,73,763, and registered highest single day spike of 7,964 cases on Friday. The world's largest democracy has 86,423 active cases, while 82,369 persons have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. The total death toll has reached 4,971 mark, with 265 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.
