COVID-19 effect: Amid job cuts, these companies are offering pay raise to their employees

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic sent countries into lockdown, several economies over the world have taken a hit. Stalled economies led many companies to lay off employees. Recent example in India being the popular online ticket booking company, BookMyShow, which furloughed 270 employees.

While there are several such organisations who have sacked their employees, there also some companies who are giving their employees a raise in order to boost their morale. According to a report by Economic Times, companies like Myntra, Capgemini, BharatPe, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and Johnson & Johnson have decided to hike salaries.