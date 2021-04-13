COVID-19 drug manufacturers Cipla and Zydus Cadila scale up Remdesvir’s production

Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Cipla, one of the manufacturers of Remdesvir in the country, stated that it scaled up production by 2x from the last wave of pandemic. The company is ramping up the production further via its network to meet demand. In addition, Zydus Cadila has increasing their production too.



Cipla told CNBCTV18 , “The company has further ramped up capacities via our network to services demand.”

The company admitted that there is a shortage of drug Tocilizumab given the spike in cases and a rise in demand. The country hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far. This has taken the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.



According to FE report , pharma major Zydus Cadila is scaling up the production capacity of Remdesivir injections. Zydus Cadila has an installed capacity to make eight lakh doses of Remdesivir per month.

In March, Zydus Cadila decided to reduce the price of Remdesivir by over 65 percent. With this move, the price of the antiviral drug Remdesivir was priced at Rs 899 for a 100 mg vial from Rs 2,800 per vial it charged earlier.

Both companies are working closely with its partners to ensure that vials are supplied to places with high demand.

Other than Cipla and Zydus Cadila, other manufacturers of Remdesivir in India are Mylan, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hetero Drugs, Syngene International and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Remdesivir is an anti-viral drug administered to fight COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.