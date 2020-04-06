Covid-19: BEST Undertaking to not send March bills to consumers

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the BEST Undertaking on Monday has announced that it will not be sending out electricity bills for the month of March to its consumers. The main objective is to further push the adoption of digital payments among the masses so as to advance and maintain social distancing in this critical scenario.

The bills for the month of March are available online on the website bestundertaking.net and consumers can access and pay online through various channels.

The consumer has to simply register by entering the consumer number that is mentioned on the bill along with other basic details. Once the user has registered he can access his monthly bill for the month of March and other bills prior to it.

The consumer then has an option of paying the bill through various digital channels.

This is a very good initiative by the BEST Undertaking. This will help reduce human to human contact and stop the further spread of coronavirus. Also, it will help people who were earlier apprehensive of using the digital platforms to make payments, said Ramesh Shah, a consumer from South Mumbai.