COVID-19: Amazon India rolls out Rs 30,600 per employee allowance for each affected worker

Amazon India on Monday said it will give one-time Covid allowance of Rs 30,600 per employee for in-house Covid care, medical equipment or medication-related expenses.

If employees exceed their maximum insurance cover due to Covid-19 related hospitalisation expenses, Amazon India said it will also additionally reimburse insurance-approved hospital expenses up to Rs 1,90,000.

The scheme offers frontline teams and eligible employees with added layers of financial protection, the company said in a statement.

"Amazon India has now launched a COVID-19 Relief Scheme (CRS). Through this initiative, Amazon India will provide additional financial assistance to frontline teams of associates hired through staffing agencies and other eligible employees with a Covid allowance and additional hospital reimbursement," the company added.

Amazon India recently announced that it will cover the vaccination cost for more than 10 lakh people including its India employees, sellers, associates as well as its operations partner network of Delivery Service Partner (DSP) associates, including Amazon Flex drivers, I Have Space (IHS) store partners, trucking partners and also their eligible dependents.

In addition to the CRS, Amazon India is also encouraging all its employees and front-line teams to get vaccinated at the earliest possible opportunity and making vaccination a ready choice for its teams.

"The company is also providing a special pay of up to Rs 1,500 to all associates working through staffing agencies for both doses of the vaccine," it said.