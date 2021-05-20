Bharat Biotech to supply around 1 billion doses of Covaxin annually

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, stated that it will ramp up production soon. It will soon produce additional 200 million doses by manufacturing the vaccine at Ankleshwar-based Chiron Behring Vaccines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Biotech.

The product availability at Ankleshwar to commence from Q4 2021.

Bharat Biotech had already deployed multiple production lines at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses. After getting Chiron Behring to manufacture, the volumes will go upto around 1 dillion doses per annum, along with its already established campuses specialised for manufacturing inactivated viral vaccines.

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it has scaled up its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin manufacturing capacity to 700 million doses per annum. Now, it has added 200 million more, taking the number to 900 million.

Chiron Behring Vaccines is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bharat Biotech International. Chiron Behring Vaccines was formed as a result of the purchase of the vaccines business of Hoechst AG by Chiron Corporation USA. It is one of the largest manufacturers of high-quality rabies vaccines in the world. Chiron Behring Vaccines is eligible for supplies to UN agencies and has product registrations in more than 20 countries.