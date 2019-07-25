Court charges Naveen Jindal of fraud in coal scam case

New Delhi: A special court of the Central Bureau Investigation today framed charges against Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Chairman Naveen Jindal for fraud and criminal conspiracy in allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh. Charges have also been framed against firm Jindal Steel, authorised signatory D.N. Abrol, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vikrant Gujral, former deputy managing director Anand Goel, and former director finance Sushil Maroo. All the accused filed appearance in the matter today and the trial will commence on September 30.

They have been accused of getting Urtan North coking coal block allocated to the company by fraudulent means and by misrepresenting requisite information in their application in 2009. The court had ordered the CBI to frame charges in an order passed on Jul 1. In a press statement following the Jul 1 order, the company denied all charges and said that the allegations made were "misconceived and frivolous in nature".