Cough Syrup Kills 12 Children In Cameroon; License Number Suggests Indian Connection

iPhones worth $5 billion exported from India and chip factories being set up in the country are shining examples of its manufacturing prowess, but all that has been blemished by made in India cough syrups linked to death of children abroad.

Although Maiden Pharma's cough syrup connected to the death of 69 children in Gambia was cleared by Indian labs, allegations of bribes taken to manipulate the results have been made in Haryana.

The Indian connection

As tragedies in Gambia and Uzbekistan haunt India's pharma sector, another cough syrup seemingly from India is suspected to have killed 12 children in Cameroon.

NATURCOLD, a syrup used for cough/catarrh has been associated with the death of 3 children in the SW region. This drug is not approved for use in Cameroon but is bought over the counter in many drugstores. Take note to abstain from it's use and spread the info to others. pic.twitter.com/c4WbFMAoy4 — Mercy🩺✝️🇨🇲🇳🇬 (@FundohMercy) March 9, 2023

Although the cough syrup Naturcold has been marketed by China-based Fraken International, the license MP/25/12/91 mentioned on the box matches that of Indian firm Riemann.

The Indore-based Riemann had last produced Naturcold for Fraken back in 2022 as part of a contract, and is one of multiple Indian firms which manufactured the syrup.

Firm says it could be fake

Although Riemann says that the syrup looks like theirs, the one in Cameroon could be a counterfeit product.

Authorities in Cameroon are currently probing the role of the cough syrup in the deaths, while the Madhya Pradesh Food and Drugs Administration is investigating the firm.

In previous cases, while Maiden was cleared by Indian labs in the Gambia cough syrup deaths case, its founder was found guilty of exporting sub-standard drugs to Vietnam.

As for a similar tragedy in Uzbekistan, Marion Biotech lost its license after its cough syrup was found to be contaminated.