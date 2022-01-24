Cotton spinners likely to report double-digit growth in revenues in FY22: Report

Indian cotton spinners are likely to report double-digit revenue growth and all-time high profits in 2021-22, mainly driven by high demand and realisations, according to a report.

The report said that while the growth is primarily being led by all-time high realisations, which have sustained for much of the year, volumes are also estimated to be better than the pre-COVID levels.

Besides recovery in domestic order, robust growth in export demand has also supported volumes, it added.

Large and mid-scale spinning companies are expected to report robust double-digit growth in revenues and all-time high profits in FY22, Icra Ratings said in the report.

“The inclusion of all cotton yarn exports under Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme from January 2021 onwards (as notified in August 2021) has also supported margins as well as price competitiveness of domestic spinners in the international markets,” stated Icra Senior Vice President and Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, Jayanta Roy.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:36 PM IST