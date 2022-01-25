Cosmo Films Q3 net profit rises 66 pc to Rs 104.4 cr; revenue up 35% to Rs 770.53 cr

Cosmo Films Ltd reported a 66.41 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 104.42 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, helped by lower finance cost and effective tax rate.

The company said that the revenue from operations was at Rs 770.53 crore, up 34.64 per cent from Rs 572.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

''Q3FY22 EBITDA has increased by 44 per cent (vs. corresponding quarter) on the back of higher speciality sales, better-operating margins and improved performance by subsidiaries," the company said.

During the quarter, the company received sanction under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the production of speciality films for use in electronic products.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:07 PM IST