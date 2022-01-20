Cosmo Ferrites Q3 results: Net revenue rises 82% to Rs 34.75 cr, revenue up

Cosmo Ferrites Limited, a leading manufacturer and exporter of Soft Ferrites and an emerging player in wire wound magnetic components, has reported Rs 34.75 crore net revenue for the third quarter of the current financial year, an increase of 82%.

The company's revenue gained on the back of higher volumes, higher sales realisation, and sale of more value-added products resulting from customised solutions.

The company stated that the strong domestic and export demand, better sales realisation and continuously improving internal efficiencies contributed to improvement in EBITDA, Cosmo Ferrites Limited said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 06:39 PM IST